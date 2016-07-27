版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Mondelez to enter China's chocolate market

July 27 Mondelez International Inc

* Says will enter China's chocolate market

* Mondelez International Inc says it will enter China's $2.8 bln chocolate market

* Says Milka Brand will hit shelves in September with more than a dozen core products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐