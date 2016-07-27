版本:
BRIEF-Psivida Corp says first Phase 3 trial of Medidur continued to meet primary endpoint

July 27 Psivida Corp

* First phase 3 trial of medidur for treatment of posterior uveitis continued to meet its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

