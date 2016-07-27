BRIEF-Nextera Energy reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.16

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Nextera Energy Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.67
* Continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.85 to $6.35 for 2016 and in the range of $6.60 to $7.10 for 2018
* Q2 operating revenue $3.82 billion versus $4.36 billion
* Q2 revenue view $4.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures