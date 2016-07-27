版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-LabStyle Innovations says changing name to DarioHealth Corp

July 27 LabStyle Innovations Corp :

* Labstyle Innovations Corp says it is changing its corporate name to DarioHealth Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

