BRIEF-Hilton CEO says Brexit may potentially hurt demand in Europe - Conf call

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings:
* "Continue to see positive trends in group revenue" - conf call
* Continue to see weakness in corporate transient demand, "uncertainty" in regions outside U.S. has increased - conf call
* Weakness in corporate transient demand, uncertainty in regions outside U.S. led to "tempering" expectations for 2016 - conf call
* "expect Tru to be our largest brand over time" - conf call
* Forecast 2016 U.S. RevPAR growth in low to mid single digits range - conf call
* Expect Brexit, other recent events in Europe to increase uncertainty, potentially hurt demand across broader region - conf call
* Remain committed to initiating share repurchase program at Hilton post-spins - conf call
* "Zika virus fears weighed on regional results" for latin america - conf call Further company coverage:
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.