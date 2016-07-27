BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences in 1-for-10 reverse split

July 27 Caladrius Biosciences Inc :
* Says announces 1-for-10 reverse split
* Reverse stock split will be effective at 5:00 p.m.,
eastern time, on July 27, 2016 - sec filing
* Reverse stock split intended to increase per share trading
price of stock to satisfy $1 minimum bid price for continued
listing on Nasdaq
* Reverse stock split reduces number of shares outstanding
from about 59 million pre-reverse split to about 5.9 million
shares post-reverse split
