BRIEF-Coca-Cola on conf call- not expecting a material improvement in weak markets in remainder of year

July 27 Coca-Cola Co
* Consumer environment weakening in China, wholesalers are
adjusting to lower expected sales growth and bringing down
inventory levels
* Expect China operations to remain under pressure for rest
of year
* "focusing on better execution particularly in second tier
and rural areas in China , upping the game in terms of
affordable offerings"
* Executive- "believe the Argentinian government is taking
the right steps to secure its economic recovery"
* On conf call- weakening demand in certain large emerging
and developing markets impacted volume in Q2
* On conf call- not expecting a material improvement in
conditions in remainder of year
* Volume deceleration in Q2 was concentrated in a number of
markets with macroeconomic challenges such as China, Argentina,
Venezuela
* Executive- think challenges in Brazil will continue
through remainder of the year
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)