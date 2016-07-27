BRIEF-GD sees 2016 revenue $31.5 bln, operating margins 13.7-13.8 pct - Conf Call

July 27 General Dynamics Corp
* Says sold more mid-cabin biz jets in Q2 than Q1
* Says "quite optimistic" regarding Q3 biz jet sales
activity
* Says sees aerospace biz revenue $8.5 bln-$8.6 bln in 2016,
with "slight pressure" on margins in H2
* Says sees combat systems biz revenue over $5.7 bln in 2016
vs $5.8 bln previously, with margins at 16.1 pct
* Says sees marine systems biz revenue $8.1 bln-$8.2 bln in
2016 vs $8 bln previously, and margins around 9.2 pct vs mid 9
pct range
* Says continues to see IS&T biz revenue $9 bln in 2016 and
margins "somewhat" better than 10.5 pct in 2015
* Says sees 2016 revenue of $31.5 bln, and operating margins
of 13.7-13.8 pct
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)