瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Schindler Holding invests 44 million euros in Berlin

July 27 Schindler Holding AG :

* Schindler Deutschland continues to grow and will rebuild its headquarters in Berlin until 2020

* Investing 44 million euros ($48.37 million) in Berlin Source text - bit.ly/2a4uKtj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

