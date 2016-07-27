BRIEF-Copart enters into second amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

July 27 Copart Inc:
* On July 21, 2016, Copart Inc entered into a second
amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Second amendment provides for increase in secured
revolving credit commitments by $500.0 million
* Second amendment to credit agreement provides for
extension of termination date of revolving credit facility from
March 15, 2021 to July 21, 2021
* Increase in secured revolving credit commitments brings
principal amount of revolving credit commitments under credit
agreement to $850.0 million
Source text (bit.ly/2abFvzJ)
