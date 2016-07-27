BRIEF-Northrop says had no "material impact" related to Brexit vote in Q2 - Conf Call

July 27 Northrop Grumman Corp

* Says expected 2017 FAS expense would be about $200 million higher or $670 million

* Says saw no material impact related to Brexit vote in second-quarter

* Says see a higher level of capex on the "non-facilities side of things" in H2 2016

* Says margin rate co is realizing on F-35 program currently, is not what it expected at this level of maturity

* Says co is talking about F-35 LRIP 9 and 10 contracts moving into full rate production, and would expect margins to be a bit higher

* Says will move to performance-based payments as it gets on F-35 LRIP 9 and 10 contracts, which "will liquidate some of the withhold in terms of cash flow"