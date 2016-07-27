版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-Penumbra says randomized Penumbra 3D trial of next generation stent retriever meets primary endpoints

July 27 Penumbra Inc

* Says randomized Penumbra 3D trial of next generation stent retriever meets primary endpoints

* Says data supports frontline use of Penumbra system direct aspiration devices in revascularization of stroke patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐