BRIEF-Sofinnova Venture Partners reports 6.6 pct passive stake in Audentes Therapeutics

July 27 Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Sofinnova Venture Partners reports 6.6 pct passive stake in Audentes Therapeutics as of July 20 - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2aKKMdl Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

