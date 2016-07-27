BRIEF-SmartFinancial Q2 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 SmartFinancial Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, increased from 3.96 percent in Q1 2016 to 4.16 percent in the second quarter of 2016
* Net interest income totaled $9.6 million in Q2 of 2016 compared to $9.1 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text bit.ly/2awgD5z Further company coverage:
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.