BRIEF-Rogers Sugar interim report for the 3rd quarter results

July 27 Rogers Sugar Inc
* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 3rd quarter 2016
results
* Volume for Q3 of fiscal 2016 was 169,481 metric tonnes
compared to 160,713 metric tonnes
* Qtrly revenues $ 138.6 million versus $130.6 million
* Expect total sales volume for current year to surpass
fiscal 2015's total volume
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* Expect consumer, liquid volume for last quarter to be
comparable to last year,after total shipments are adjusted to
reflect 13 week period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: