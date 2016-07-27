BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 13.6 pct stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, may talk to co

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Heartland Advisors, Inc. Reports 13.6 Pct Stake In Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc
* Heartland Advisors Inc. reports 13.6 pct stake in Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc as of July 26, 2016 - SEC filing
* Heartland Advisors Inc may discuss ideas with perma-fix environmental that, if effected, may result in changes in co's board or management and/or other strategic alternatives
* Heartland Advisors Inc - says its ideas on strategic alternatives for Perma-Fix Environmental may include hiring of an investment banker to find an appropriate buyer Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
