公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 02:02 BJT

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75/share

July 27 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

