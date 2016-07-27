版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 02:31 BJT

BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark files for notes offering of upto $500 mln

July 27 Kimberly-clark Corp

* files for notes offering of upto $500.0 million due 2046 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2axZdCg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐