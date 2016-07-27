版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 02:39 BJT

BRIEF-Teva gets U.S. FTC clearance for Actavis Generics deal

July 27 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva receives clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Actavis Generics acquisition

* Has satisfied regulatory approval requirements under purchase agreement to complete acquisition of Actavis Generics

* Transaction is expected to close next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐