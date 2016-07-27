版本:
BRIEF-Storagevault Canada announces $35 mln bought deal offering of shares

July 27 Storagevault Canada Inc :

* Storagevault Canada Inc announces $35 million bought deal offering of common shares

* Has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 41.2 million common shares to a syndicate of underwriters

* Shares will be offered at a price of $0.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

