BRIEF-Storagevault Canada announces $35 mln bought deal offering of shares

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Storagevault Canada Inc :
* Storagevault Canada Inc announces $35 million bought deal offering of common shares
* Has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 41.2 million common shares to a syndicate of underwriters
* Shares will be offered at a price of $0.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.