BRIEF-United Hunter Oil & Gas enters purchase agreement with Due South Energy

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp :
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp enters into purchase agreement with Due South Energy Ltd
* Will acquire an interest in one advanced and several potential renewable energy projects located in Africa and Middle East
* Will issue 2 million common shares in capital of Corporation to Due South at closing of acquisition
* Following completion of deal, current CEO of Due South, Steven Edwards will become president of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.