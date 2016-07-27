版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 03:47 BJT

BRIEF-Alere gotten subpoena from U.S. DoJ criminal-fraud unit - CNBC, citing DJ

July 27 (Reuters) -

* Alere shares plummet after Dow Jones reports it has gotten subpoena from U.S. DoJ criminal-fraud unit - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐