BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners posts Q2 loss $0.14/limited partner unit

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Martin Midstream Partners Lp
* Martin Midstream Partners reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Says partnership had a net loss for Q2 of 2016 of $1.2 mln, a loss of $0.14 per limited partner unit.
* Q2 revenue $190.3 mln vs I/B/E/S view $225.1 mln
* Partnership's distributable cash flow for second-quarter 2016 did not meet internal forecast
* Expect maintenance capital and turnaround expenditures to be significantly lower in second half of year
* Challenging marine fundamentals continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.