BRIEF-Healthways completes strategic assessment, withdraws 2016 guidance

July 27 Healthways Inc
* Says has signed a definitive agreement to sell its total
population health services (TPHS) business to Sharecare, Inc.
* Healthways will pay Sharecare $25 mln at closing to fund
expected negative cash flow for 12-month period following
closing
* Healthways inc says expects to complete a restructuring
of its corporate support infrastructure by end of 2016
* Healthways inc says sale also includes healthways' two
emerging solutions businesses, blue zones project by healthways
and dr. Ornish's program for reversing heart disease
* Sharecare will issue to healthways an equity right
convertible into up to $30 million of sharecare common stock at
valuation implied in most recent financing
* Following close of transaction and corporate
restructuring, expects to end 2016 with annualized revenue
greater than $500 million
* Says currently working with its senior lenders to
recalibrate covenants and conditions under its credit agreement
* Given impact of pending transaction and restructuring of
corporate support infrastructure, withdrawing previous financial
guidance for 2016
