BRIEF-Healthways completes strategic assessment, withdraws 2016 guidance

July 27 Healthways Inc

* Says has signed a definitive agreement to sell its total population health services (TPHS) business to Sharecare, Inc.

* Healthways will pay Sharecare $25 mln at closing to fund expected negative cash flow for 12-month period following closing

* Healthways inc says expects to complete a restructuring of its corporate support infrastructure by end of 2016

* Healthways inc says sale also includes healthways' two emerging solutions businesses, blue zones project by healthways and dr. Ornish's program for reversing heart disease

* Sharecare will issue to healthways an equity right convertible into up to $30 million of sharecare common stock at valuation implied in most recent financing

* Following close of transaction and corporate restructuring, expects to end 2016 with annualized revenue greater than $500 million

* Says currently working with its senior lenders to recalibrate covenants and conditions under its credit agreement

* Given impact of pending transaction and restructuring of corporate support infrastructure, withdrawing previous financial guidance for 2016

