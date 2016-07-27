版本:
BRIEF-Aaon Inc: Co's units entered into amendment eleven to third restated revolving credit loan agreement

July 27 Aaon Inc

* On July 27 Co, Co's units entered into amendment eleven to third restated revolving credit loan agreement

* Amendment provides for extension of $30 million revolving credit facility from effective date to July 27, 2018 - SEC filing

* Amendment modifies company's tangible net worth covenant requirement from $95.0 million to $125.0 million

* Amendment eliminates covenant requirement for company's working capital being at or above $40.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

