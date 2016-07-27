BRIEF-Aaon Inc: Co's units entered into amendment eleven to third restated revolving credit loan agreement

July 27 Aaon Inc
* On July 27 Co, Co's units entered into amendment eleven to
third restated revolving credit loan agreement
* Amendment provides for extension of $30 million revolving
credit facility from effective date to July 27, 2018 - SEC
filing
* Amendment modifies company's tangible net worth covenant
requirement from $95.0 million to $125.0 million
* Amendment eliminates covenant requirement for company's
working capital being at or above $40.0 million
