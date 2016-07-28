版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 08:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cemex and Kosmos Cement Company have voluntarily entered into a settlemt with the EPA

July 27 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Cemex and its affiliate, Kosmos Cement Company, have voluntarily entered into a settlemt with the EPA

* Cemex says under settlement, additional emissions monitoring and reduction equipment will be installed at 5 plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

