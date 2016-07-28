BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors NV announces launch of senior unsecured notes offering

July 27 Nxp Semiconductors Nv :

* Announces launch of senior unsecured notes offering

* Subsidiaries NXP B.V,NXP Funding intend to offer tap issue of their existing 4.125% senior notes due 2021 for $500 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of additional notes to repay $200 million amount of outstanding senior notes due 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)