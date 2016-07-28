BRIEF-Fda approves Lixisenatide as Adlyxintm for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in U.S.

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 Zealand Pharma A/S
* Fda approves lixisenatide as adlyxintm for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in u.s.
* Approval triggers a $5 million milestone payment from sanofi
* Single product combination of adlyxin and lantus expected in august 2016
* Fda is currently reviewing iglarlixi with regulatory decision expected in august 2016
* Eligible to receive remaining milestone payments of up to $135 million as well as royalties on global sales
* Lixisenatide has been approved in u.s. Under brand name adlyxin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results