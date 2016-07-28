版本:
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: FDA approves lixisenatide in the U.S.

July 28 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* FDA approves lixisenatide as Adlyxin for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in the U.S.

* Zealand is eligible to receive remaining milestone payments of up to $135 million as well as royalties on global sales Source text for Eikon:

