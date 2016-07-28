BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group declared a dividend of $0.1675 per share for Q2

July 28 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Declared a dividend of U.S. $0.1675 (16.75 cents) per share in respect of Q2 2016

* Ex-Dividend date is 29 July 2016

* Record date is 1 August 2016

* Payment of dividend will take place on 24 August 2016