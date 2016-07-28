BRIEF-Avnet extends cash offer to acquire Premier Farnell Plc

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 Avnet Inc :
* Extends cash offer to acquire Premier Farnell Plc
* Offer of £1.85per share represents equity value of about £691 million,12.1% premium over previous offer of £1.65per share by Datwyler Technical Components UK
* Upon completion, deal expected to be accretive to earnings even before considering positive effects from any synergies realized
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results