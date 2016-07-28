BRIEF-Avnet extends cash offer to acquire Premier Farnell Plc

July 28 Avnet Inc :

* Extends cash offer to acquire Premier Farnell Plc

* Offer of £1.85per share represents equity value of about £691 million,12.1% premium over previous offer of £1.65per share by Datwyler Technical Components UK

* Upon completion, deal expected to be accretive to earnings even before considering positive effects from any synergies realized