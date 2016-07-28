BRIEF-Suncor Energy declares dividend

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 27 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy declares dividend
* Says board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share on its common shares
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results