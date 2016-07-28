版本:
BRIEF-Eastern Platinum names Diana Hu as CEO

July 28 Eastern Platinum Ltd :

* Eastplats announces appointment of new chief executive officer

* Says Diana Hu has been named company's full-time chief executive officer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

