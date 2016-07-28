BRIEF-Eastern Platinum names Diana Hu as CEO

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 Eastern Platinum Ltd :
* Eastplats announces appointment of new chief executive officer
* Says Diana Hu has been named company's full-time chief executive officer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results