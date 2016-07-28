BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT announces agreement to sell portion of parkway place

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
July 27 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
* Announces agreements to sell a portion of parkway place
* Gross sale price for transaction will be determined based on capitalization rate applied to annual minimum rent payable
* Transaction is expected to close during q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.