版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 09:18 BJT

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT announces agreement to sell portion of parkway place

July 27 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

* Announces agreements to sell a portion of parkway place

* Gross sale price for transaction will be determined based on capitalization rate applied to annual minimum rent payable

* Transaction is expected to close during q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐