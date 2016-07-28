版本:
BRIEF-GE to sell its shares in GE Capital Interbanca SpA to Banca IFIS SpA

July 28 General Electric Co

* Entered into an agreement with banca ifis s.p.a to sell its shares in ge capital interbanca s.p.a in italy

* Transaction includes employees of business and represents ending net investment of approximately us$3.7 billion as of end of q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

