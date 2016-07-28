版本:
BRIEF-Grifols reports H1 EBITDA at 553.6 mln euros

July 28 Grifols :

* H1 net profit 264.4 million euros ($293.1 million) versus 256 million euros in Reuters poll

* H1 EBITDA 553.6 million euros versus 564 million euros in reuters poll

* H1 net sales 1.95 billion euros versus 1.90 billion euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

