BRIEF-BAE Systems wins $245 mln defence supply contract

July 28 BAE Systems :

* Awarded $245 million contract for UK type 26 gun system

* Says MK 45 is in service with US navy and 10 other allied nations

* Under contract, company will manufacture three MIFS integrated gunnery systems (IGS) and one trainer system for UK Royal Navy

* Contract includes an option for five additional systems for remainder of UK Royal Navy's type 26 fleet