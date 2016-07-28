BRIEF-BAE Systems wins $245 mln defence supply contract

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 BAE Systems :
* Awarded $245 million contract for UK type 26 gun system
* Says MK 45 is in service with US navy and 10 other allied nations
* Under contract, company will manufacture three MIFS integrated gunnery systems (IGS) and one trainer system for UK Royal Navy
* Contract includes an option for five additional systems for remainder of UK Royal Navy's type 26 fleet
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results