BRIEF-Merck & Co and AmoyDx collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 Merck & Co Inc :
* Merck and AmoyDx collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China
* Merck and AmoyDx plan to implement ADX-SuperARMS liquid biopsy RAS test in Chinese medical centers in 2017
* Plan to expand into other markets such as Argentina, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Russia by 2019
* Test will be developed using AmoyDx real-time polymerase chain reaction technology,ADX-SuperARMS,will be made available in China in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results