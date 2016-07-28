BRIEF-Merck & Co and AmoyDx collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China

July 28 Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck and AmoyDx collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China

* Merck and AmoyDx plan to implement ADX-SuperARMS liquid biopsy RAS test in Chinese medical centers in 2017

* Plan to expand into other markets such as Argentina, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Russia by 2019

* Test will be developed using AmoyDx real-time polymerase chain reaction technology,ADX-SuperARMS,will be made available in China in 2017