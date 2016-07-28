BRIEF-Blackbird Energy to acquire minority interest in Stage Completions

July 28 Blackbird Energy Inc

* To acquire minority interest in stage completions inc.

* Entered into an agreement for acquisition of an indirect 10% minority interest in stage completions inc

* Funding deal through cash on hand, will hold approximately $28.5 million in working capital with no debt post-closing of transaction

* Deal for a cash purchase price of $3.0 million Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)