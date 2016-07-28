BRIEF-Blackbird Energy to acquire minority interest in Stage Completions

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 Blackbird Energy Inc
* To acquire minority interest in stage completions inc.
* Entered into an agreement for acquisition of an indirect 10% minority interest in stage completions inc
* Funding deal through cash on hand, will hold approximately $28.5 million in working capital with no debt post-closing of transaction
* Deal for a cash purchase price of $3.0 million
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results