BRIEF-Meg energy production of 83,127 BPD in q2 of 2016

July 28 Meg Energy Corp

* Production of 83,127 bpd in q2 of 2016

* Expects to meet annual production guidance of 80,000 to 83,000 bpd

* Q2 loss per share $0.65 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)