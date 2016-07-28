版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:07 BJT

BRIEF-Cognizant Technology acquires Idea Couture

July 28 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant acquires Idea Couture, a digital innovation, strategy, and design firm

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

