公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-Evolent health files for common stock offering

July 28 Evolent Health Inc

* Evolent Health Inc Files For Common Stock Offering Of Up To 44.0 Mln Shares Of Class A Common Stock - Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

