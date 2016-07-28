BRIEF-INC Research says board authorizes $150 mln share buyback

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 INC Research Holdings Inc
* Board has authorized repurchase of up to an aggregate of $150.0 million of company's common stock
* Stock repurchase program will commence on august 1, 2016 and end no later than december 31, 2017
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.54
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Inc research says increased fy net service revenue guidance to $1,030 million to $1,040 million and adjusted diluted eps guidance to $2.39 to $2.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $252.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intends to use proceeds from borrowings under its 2015 credit agreement and cash on hand to fund stock repurchase program
* Sees fy gaap eps $1.74 -$1.85
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.42, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $399.6 million versus $337.3 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.42, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production