公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:30 BJT

BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics files for potential offering of ADS of up to $250 mln

July 28 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Files for potential offering of ADS of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

