BRIEF-Exco Resources says it is unlikely co will comply with all covenants under revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Exco Resources Inc
* As of june 30, 2016, company was in compliance with financial covenants under its revolving credit facility
* Does not believe it will be able to comply with all of covenants under its revolving credit facility
* Some factors raise substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Liquidity,Ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants have been negatively impacted by depressed oil, natural gas prices
* Ability to continue planned principal business operations would be dependent on actions of its lenders or obtaining additional debt
