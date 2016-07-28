BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience Q2 adjusted earnings $0.03/shr

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Harvard Bioscience Inc
* Harvard Bioscience Reports Second Quarter 2016 Financial Results
* Updating Full-Year Financial Guidance To Reflect Current Foreign Currency Exchange Rates, Including Impact Of Brexit Uncertainty
* Q2 Shr View $0.03, Rev View $26.6 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Full-Year 2016 Non-Gaap Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $0.16 To $0.18
* Fy2016 Shr View $0.18, Rev View $109.7 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 Gaap Shr Loss $0.02
* Sees Fy 2016 Gaap Shr About $0.00 To $0.02
* Q2 Revenue Fell 9 Pct To $26.1 Mln
* Q2 Non-Gaap Shr $0.03
