BRIEF-Exxon said in advanced talks with Eni over Mozambique gas stake - Bloomberg

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Exxon said in advanced talks with Eni over Mozambique gas stake- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : bloom.bg/2asCU15 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

