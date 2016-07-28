BRIEF- Cabela's Inc reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.59/share

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Cabela's Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabela's Inc Q2 revenue $929.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $906 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.5 percent
* Quarterly total revenue increased 11.2 percent to $929.9 million
* Quarterly retail comparable store sales increased 1.5 percent on a shift-adjusted calendar basis
* For full-year 2016, continue to expect a high-single-digit growth rate in revenue
* For full-year 2016 continue to expect high-single-digit or low-double-digit growth rate in earnings per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production