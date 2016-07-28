版本:
BRIEF- Cabela's Inc reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.59/share

July 28 Cabela's Inc

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabela's Inc Q2 revenue $929.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $906 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.5 percent

* Quarterly total revenue increased 11.2 percent to $929.9 million

* Quarterly retail comparable store sales increased 1.5 percent on a shift-adjusted calendar basis

* For full-year 2016, continue to expect a high-single-digit growth rate in revenue

* For full-year 2016 continue to expect high-single-digit or low-double-digit growth rate in earnings per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

