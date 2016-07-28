BRIEF-BFC Financial and BBX Capital announce agreement to merge

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Bbx Capital Corp
* BFC Financial Corporation and BBX Capital Corporation announce definitive agreement to merge
* Merger is not subject to a financing condition
* Shareholders other than BFC will be entitled to get 5.4 shares of BFC's class A common stock or $20.00 in cash for each class a share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production