BRIEF-BFC Financial and BBX Capital announce agreement to merge

July 28 Bbx Capital Corp

* BFC Financial Corporation and BBX Capital Corporation announce definitive agreement to merge

* Merger is not subject to a financing condition

* Shareholders other than BFC will be entitled to get 5.4 shares of BFC's class A common stock or $20.00 in cash for each class a share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

