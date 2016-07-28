版本:
BRIEF-Blucora announces second quarter 2016 results

July 28 Blucora Inc

* Blucora announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue between $77 million to $81 million

* Company sees FY 2016 revenue between $440.5 million to $451.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

